The $1.5 million project will remove and replace the fatigued top layer of asphalt on northbound and southbound lanes over this four-mile stretch of interstate, along with additional digout work and fog sealing on shoulders, Caltrans said.

Work on a stretch of Interstate 5 from the Hornbrook area to the Oregon state line was scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 9 and should be complete by the end of October, according to a press release from Caltrans.

Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in the area. On and offramp closures will also be in place in the construction area, with detour signs in place. No work will be performed on bridge decks in the area.

Construction activities are planned for Monday-Friday during daytime hours. Delays are anticipated to be minimal, however, motorists may experience longer delays during peak traffic periods, Caltrans said in their release. Motorists are urged to slow down when in and around construction zones.