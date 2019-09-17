In Siskiyou County, an unusually early July 5 (2018) ignition sparked the Klamathon fire, devastating the town of Hornbrook and sending an unsettling course of concern throughout suppression agencies,” the release said.

On Sept. 18, the Scott River Watershed Council will host a kick-off meeting to start the discussion with the Scott Valley community about what role a Prescribed Burn Association may play in reducing fire risk, according to a recent press release.

The SRWC’s meeting will begin with an introduction from Etna Fire Chief Alan Kramer, after which Lenya Quinn-Davidson and Jeffery Stackhouse, advisors with UC Cooperative Extension and co-founders of the Humboldt County Prescribed Burn Association, will share the story of how their PBA got started two years ago. They’ll talk about their PBA’s work – more than a thousand acres of prescribed fire through 18 different projects – and they’ll talk more generally about options for prescribed fire on private lands, permitting and regulations, project costs, and the benefits of prescribed fire on rangelands, forests, and woodlands.

The release explains, “Significant increase in wildfire incident size and complexity over the last several years has been accompanied by catastrophic losses including life, community structures, infrastructure, valuable timber resources and watersheds. Factoring recent fire severity data, climate trends and ecosystem changes, the question is not if a wildfire will burn, but when it will burn. How can communities reduce the risk from future fires? One tool, to be used in association with other methods to reduce fuel loads and improve forest health, is prescribed burning.”

Additionally, representatives from the Etna Fire, CAL FIRE, USFS Klamath National Forest, Mid Klamath Watershed Council, the Mt. Shasta Regional Bioregional Ecology Center, and local fire councils will be present to help answer questions about how a PBA may assist the Scott Valley community in getting fire back on the landscape as a fuel reduction tool.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Fort Jones Community Center, 11960 East Street, Fort Jones at 5:30 p.m.

SRWC will serve dinner that will be provided by the Etna High School Culinary Class and RSVP is requested. Contact Charnna Gilmore at (530) 598-2733 or charnnagilmore@gmail.com.

Those interested can also visit SRWC website for more information at www.ScottRiverWatershedCouncil.com.