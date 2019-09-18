For the 18th year, Randsburg will turn back the clock and relive its historical mining days with the 2018 Old West Day and Bluegrass Jamboree on Sept. 21.

Randsburg Old West Day traditionally draws thousands of people ever year from Ridgecrest and the IWV, from the Antelope Valley and the rest of Southern California, as well as farther away.

A pancake breakfast kicks off the event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Randsburg Opera House on Butte Avenue, located across from Kern County Fire Station 75 (26804 Butte Ave.). The breakfast is $10, with proceeds going to the museum.

This year’s event will be largely sponsored by Randsburg merchants and volunteers.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the length of Butte Avenue — Randsburg’s main road — turns into a mix of Old West attitude, enthusiastic business owners and vendors, antiques, arts and crafts, and a classic car show. The General Store will serve its signature handmade sodas and milkshakes.

A costume contest will also be part of the show for all ages.

Some of the traditional events are on the bill, including the re-enactments. The Old West Lawmen’s Posse will square off against The Sweetwater Gang in three different time slots. In the past, the gang has attempted to “rob the bank” and end up in the old jail at the end of the day.

The event will also feature a car show coordinated by Raymond Kelso.

Parking is usually done at the top part of Randsburg. Charlon said arrows will direct people to the parking entrance and exit. Direction will be one-way only.

The bands who will be playing include The Whatevers, Walton and All Washed Up, and the Red Light Bandits.

A pony and petty zoo by will be available courtesy of Candee Coffee of C&C Training Stables.

Randsburg sprang up after gold was discovered at the Rand Mine in 1895. The area shared the name with the gold mining region in South Africa. The first post office opened up in 1896.

The plaque on the old jail house provides a snippet of history: by 1899, the town had 3,500 residents and boasted a 300-stamp mill. From 1875 to 1933, more than $375,000 in gold and gold coins were produced by the Yellow Aster Mine

The Randsburg Drug Store was established in 1896 by Nicholas Miller. Of course, it burned down several times over the course of a few years due to large fires in the area. The famous soda machine came to town from Boston in 1906. The drug store was renamed the General Store in 1949, and the historic and still functional soda machine resides in the General Store to this day.

Randsburg’s population is a shadow of its boom town days. Currently, it has less than 75 residents. It’s now a popular destination spot for tourists, dirt bikers and OHV enthusiasts.

Some businesses still maintain a presence there, including The General Store and Randsburg Rod Shop and The Joint, the local bar, along with antique shops.