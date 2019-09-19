The Athens are looking for volunteers to do things like fluff Christmas trees, help string lights, place characters in the yard and set up walkway posts.

The nippy days of autumn are upon us, and Dave and Cathy Athens of Mount Shasta are already preparing for their spectacular Athens Country Christmas light display on Douglas Lane.

However, setting up so many thousands of lights is getting difficult for the couple, who were featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2017. This year, they are hoping for volunteers to help them, or they won’t be putting up their display.

“It’s sad, but it’s just too much to do on our own,” said Dave, a retired electrician who has used his skills to turn his yard into a magical winter wonderland for the past 12 years.

Each year, they invite the public to their home, where they pump Christmas music into the air while people walk through trails lined with familiar cartoon character cutouts and blow ups, dozens of twinkling Christmas trees and many other sights that appeal to kids and adults alike. In addition, they have Santa available for children to meet on Fridays and Saturdays. Each child goes home with a toy. Mugs are gifted to adults, along with free hot chocolate, coffee or hot cider, as well as cookies.

The Athens are looking for volunteers to do things like fluff Christmas trees, help string lights, place characters in the yard and set up walkway posts.

The Athens say they don’t need monetary donations – they get enough to support their annual endeavor – but it’s manpower they’re looking for.

The display is usually lit the day after Thanksgiving, on the same day as the Mount Shasta community tree is lit on Mt. Shasta Boulevard.

If you are interested in keeping the Athens’ holiday tradition alive, contact them by calling (530) 926-2037.