The Lime Fire, which is burning south of Cottonwood Peak in the Klamath National Forest, was at 1,872 acres and 91 percent contained as of Monday afternoon. Evacuation warnings for residents near the fire have been lifted by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lime Fire was caused by a lightning strike on Sept. 5. Resources on the incident include two hand crews, five engines, two dozers, six water tenders and helicopters and fixed wing on demand.

Residents in the Scott Bar area had a scare over the weekend when an evacuation order was issued for the area following the start of the Bar Fire. The fire began Sunday at approximately 3:45 p.m. As of Monday, it had burned 35 acres and was 60 percent contained. Evacuation orders have been lifted and the fire’s activity was minimal on Monday due to rain.