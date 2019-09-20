Weed fell to 0-2, while Etna improved to 3-0.

The second time was no charm for the Weed Cougars as they lost to Etna again, 46-0 at home Friday.

A quirk in the schedule had Weed start the season with a non-conference contest at Etna on Aug. 30, a game they lost 39-0.

Friday was the Cascade Valley League opener for both teams.

It called into question the school’s ability to play 11-man football as they were down to 11 players by the middle of the third quarter with several of them limping to the sidelines during timeouts.

Etna had 8 or 9 bench players that they rotated in while all the Cougars had to play both offense and defense.

The Lions pounded out the win on the ground with their quarterback doing most of the damage.

The Cougars trailed 19-0 after a quarter and 33-0 at the half. Their best chance to score came in the last few minutes of the game when George Cook recovered a fumble and ran the ball back to the Lion 28-yard line.

Bad snaps to quarterback Angel Nicholas in the shotgun formation plagued the Cougars, causing a fumble recovered by Etna, a number of broken plays, and a bad 13 yard loss that stymied a chance to score.

Weed travels to play a 2-0 Portola team Friday night.