The future budget looks grim for the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, according to a report given by its acting general manager Don Zdeba.

Zdeba provided the IWV board of directors with an update on the finances at the Thursday meeting. He noted that while the state has approved a reimbursement check under the Proposition 1 grant it received, and the IWVGA currently has a positive balance, projections aren’t good.

The IWVGA’s 2019 budget was approved with $1.71 million in projected revenue and $3.57 million in expenses.

According to Zdeba, through August had combined carryover and revenue of $1.17 million and expenses of $1.06 million, leaving it with a positive balance of $107,192.

It started off the year with a positive balance of $476,713, which was swept into the overall balance.

The IWVGA’s only source of revenue comes from the Prop. 1 reimbursement grants and a monthly pump fee assessed on all non-de minimis pumpers such as the IWV Water District, Searles Valley Minerals and agricultural operations in the basin.

The IWVGA has already received its first reimbursement from the state for $335,000, covering expenses incurred over six months in 2018.

The pumping fees through August have collected $360,754 on a projected $762,872 for the entire year.

The majority of the expense is to pay for the development of the mandatory groundwater sustainability plan and implementations of two Severely Disadvantaged Communities projects (or SDAC) to help with water leak detection/audits and water rebate programs.

Expenses from the $1.06 million spent so far include development of the GSP, project management and administrative fees, water marketing exploration costs.

The budget also includes $437,426 in unpaid invoices, including those approved but deferred by Stetson Engineers, the groundwater authority’s water resources manager. Stetson Engineer’s invoices alone total $339,958.

“We do not have the funds to pay those, so based upon what we have in balance we will pay what we can,” he said. “When we do get the reimbursement … that money will go to paying those (Stetson’s) invoices.”

According to Stetson Engineers president Steve Johnson, the IWVGA is expected to receive its second reimbursement for $352,000 later this month or early in October. The money will be used to cover the costs from October 2018 through March of this year.

The total cost for the SDAC is $646,000, of which a Prop. 1 grant will pay the costs. The GSP development will cost $2.5 million, of which another Prop. 1 grant will only cover $1.5 million.

Board president Ron Kicinski, who represents the IWV Water District on the board, asked why the pump fee revenues looked lower than expected. He noted they were only just over half of those expected with only just over three months before the year ended.

Zdeba noted the IWVGA has collected a total of just over $580,000 from the pump fee since it was imposed last year. The pumping fee was established to cover a projected $930,000 budget gap in the GSP development costs.

“It is coming in less than we originally projected,” Zdeba said.

Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason, who represents his agency on the board, asked why the pumping fee actuals not matching projections.

Zdeba said he would have to look into the matter.

“Either we aren’t pumping as much we were back in 2016 or numbers are being misreported,” he said. “I don’t know, and I don’t want to put anything out there at this point.”

He noted that when it was established, the IWVGA used water production data reported to the IWV Groundwater Cooperative Group in 2016. In that year, minus the Navy, 21,600 acre-feet of water were pumped.

The overall budget for the IWVGA through the last few years have included in-kind contributions from partner agencies like the Navy and water district to pay for GSP development costs, as well as $500,000 advances from both the water district and Kern County.

FUTURE FINANCIALS LOOK RED

Based on projected budgets through the end of 2020, the books don’t look good for the IWVGA, according to Zdeba.

The IWVGA initially presented pro-forma (or standard financial document) a few months ago that carried a balance through June, but it was revised when Stetson anticipated additional expenses through the end of 2020.

“At the very bottom (of the pro forma), the ending balance moving forward from the end of this month, we are in a negative balance every month carrying out to December 2020,” Zdeba said. “We anticipate being in the red $560,618 (by the end of Dec. 2020).”

He noted that doesn’t include the two advances the groundwater authority will have to pay back to both Kern County and the IWV Water District. The county will be directly reimbursed over an unspecified time, while the water district currently intends to seek credit on future fees and assessments following the GSP’s adoption.

Zdeba also noted the City of Ridgecrest has requested a $210,000 reimbursement for its services. The city has provided facilities and other services to host IWVGA meetings.

Zdeba said one thing that doesn’t show up on the pro forma was a possible U.S Bureau of Reclamation grant for $390,000 that the IWVGA’s water marketer contractor Capital Core Group applied for to help.

“I’m trying to be a ‘glass is half full’ guy,” Zdeba said. “If that grant comes through, it’s a little bit more revenue.”

It will likely be October before the IWVGA knows about the grant’s status.

However, based on the revised pro forma and armed with a year’s worth of pumping fee revenue data, the original pumping fee could likely remain intact through the end of 2020 and potentially extend through 2021.

“That is not a pretty picture,” Kicinski said. “I don’t know the solution to it because we’re looking at projecting into 2021 before the (GSP’s development) is paid for.”

Tyrell Staheli, IWV Water District’s finance director, noted that could be the case based on the pump fee’s current rate of $30 per acre-foot pumped.

BOARD REFLECTS

Kicinski said the board should take every consideration on how to handle the finances since the pro forma covers only GSP development, not future administrative costs.

The IWVGA has considered and made a presentation on Thursday outlining recruiting its own chief administrator, as well as benefits coordinator and administrative assistant/clerk. Those positions haven’t been assigned a cost assessment yet, but will likely be paid for through a future administrative fee imposed under the GSP.

The agency currently utilizes management services from the IWV Water District, which will continue when board leadership changes to Kern County next year.

Gleason called the grim debt load unacceptable.

“We need to trim from what we are doing now to something that is more accommodating to our budget,” Gleason said. “Somehow we need to get this thing going and succeed.”

Gleason said that the $500,000 owed to Kern County could likely be paid over a period of time.

“I’m looking forward to working with staff to scrub these numbers and get to a better place than where we are at,” Gleason said.

Kicinski agreed, adding that any particular answer shouldn’t include allowing the initial pumping fee to continue for another two years.

“Maybe we have to adjust that pumping fee, but I think that would be up to legal to tell us how we do that,” Kicinski said.

Board member Bob Page, representing San Bernardino County, pointed out that staff’s time should be measured since the IWVGA needs to adopt its 2020 budget next month.

The original joint powers agreement that forms the agency requires that stipulation, he added.

“As part of the budget presentation, maybe we can have some recommendations from staff about this issue,” he said.