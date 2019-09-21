Chet Steele - A Jeweler’s Eye

“To me, photography is an art of observation.

It’s about finding something interesting

in an ordinary place…

I’ve found it has little to do

with the things you see

and everything to do

with the way you see them.” — Elliott Erwitt

I recently had a nice chat with local photographer Chet Steele. Chet produces truly remarkable photographs. Many of us on Facebook get to enjoy his beautiful (and sometimes otherworldly!) posts of desert wildlife and natural wonders. Over the years, thanks to Chet, I have seen directly into the focused eyes of a coiled Mojave Green rattlesnake, enjoyed a den of playful Kit Foxes, and seen our sparkling Milky Way looming up from behind the Trona Pinnacles.

I have the same amazed reaction as everybody else when I spot a Chet Steele photograph. “How does he DO that?!” How does he avoid getting bit by the snake, keep from scaring away the foxes, and track the stars in those deep night shots? So I asked him these and other questions last Wednesday afternoon in my shop.

Chet Steele lets his camera do the talking. He’s naturally shy so his answers are not expansive. His passion is photography and this he does quietly, with a jeweler’s eye. His tools are a pair of Cannon DSLRs (a 5D Mk4 and an 80D), an almost mystical connection with the critters in his viewfinder, and a hikers knowledge of our vast territory. I’m guessing he also has Chuck Yeager’s vision and the patience of Job. You don’t just stumble across the extraordinary scenes he captures by accident.

And, according to the tee shirt Chet happened to be wearing, you don’t photographically capture visual magic by leaving your digital SLR on “Automatic.” A true professional no doubt juggles the settings and manages the dynamic issues real-time while perhaps even experimenting a bit before slowly exhaling and then gently squeezing the trigger. I sense it all has to do with light and color, focus and framing, judgment and reflexes. Chet Steele must indeed be a natural in the exercise of his passion. I was surprised to learn that he has only been a serious photographer for the last four years. Before that, he was an outdoorsman in his native Utah.

I asked him if he used Photoshop to, say, idealize his photos. Chet’s answer was an emphatic “No.” Though Ansel Adams may have dodged a black and white on occasion, Chet takes what nature offers unadorned but in her very best light and with her most candid serendipity.

