Did anyone watch the Democratic debate Thursday? Except for a couple of short breaks, I somehow managed to sit through the three-hour event.

Except for the fact that only 10 candidates, including the front runners, vying for the Democratic nomination made it to the stage, this debate was not much different than the two previous ones.

There was the usual fight over candidate Bernie Sanders’ proposed Medicare for All. Some supported it. Others did not.

I saw what I thought was a glimmer of hope for the Democrats when former Vice President Joe Biden showed a sense of fiscal sanity when he asked supporters how they were going to pay for it.

Sanders said he wants to tax corporations, but the thing is if that happened, the cost would be passed on to the customers.

Then there was the discussion of gun violence and other pet issues, but again there was nothing new proposed.

I never I would say this, but kudos to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. I read the story in Wednesday’s Daily Independent about her effort to secure at least $585 million in the fiscal year 2020 budget to begin repairing earthquake-related damage to the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

The base is a one-of-a-kind facility and a Navy Center of Excellence, so repairs need to be done as soon as possible so the base employees can continue their work to research and develop the weapons our military needs.

I see a request to place small “In God We Trust” decals on Ridgecrest Police Department vehicles.

Unfortunately I was not able to watch the Ridgecrest City Council’s discussion at its meeting Wednesday.

Personally, I favor placing the decals. I know there are some who do not believe in God, and there are those who have different perceptions of God.

I remember when the In God We Trust banners were placed in the City Council chambers.

There was no formal agenda item. The council members at the time simply nodded their approval. One of the members was Ron Carter, a member of Baha’i Faith, which is very loosely based on Islamic teachings.

So I say put the decals on the vehicles.

On another note, I encourage everyone to attend Wild West Days in Randsburg. I always had fun covering that event.

— John V. Ciani is a contributing columnist.

•••

