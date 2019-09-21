Dozens of grandparents got to share a meal and lunchtime antics with their grandchildren during the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy of Language, Music and Science’s first annual grandparents day event on Friday morning.

According to REALMS principal Suresh Bajnath, the event included a photo booth, popcorn available for a dollar and a buffet-style lunch for grandparents, with only a donation suggested.

In addition, students could pick up carnations for their grandparents to give. Both students and teachers roamed the courtyard around the cafeteria with gag mustaches and ties for photo opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity to share with the community,” Bajnath said during a switch in classes. Students took turns visiting with grandparents, as they were rotated by grades in 45-minute increments. Kindergarten/transitional kindergarten students went first, followed by first through third grades and fourth through sixth.

Other activities included students making painted hand impressions on paper at one art station.

“That’s what struck my soul the most,” Bajnath said. “Grandparents and students could look back at those drawings in 20 years and smile.”

REALMS is the successor school to Ridgecrest Charter School and started its first school year in August under the support of the Kern County Office Superintendent of Schools.

RCS disbanded itself after the imminent possibility that the California Board of Education would not renew its charter for another five years, like it has done since 2001.

A California BOE committee had recommended earlier this year that RCS be denied its charter, noting that while its finances are solid, it’s educational standards were lagging. REALMS formed in its place to continue to option of educational choice for parents in the IWV.