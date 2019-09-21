Community Development Manager Jamie Brickey Powell from the American Cancer Society spoke about this year's Relay for Life at the Rotary Club of China Lake meeting Wednesday.

Powell explained that the American Cancer Society puts on events such as Relay for Life and Making Strides and other fundraisers. It is also the largest not-for-profit funder of cancer research other than the government.

Through the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the society's non-profit non-partisan advocacy affiliate, the society acts as activists in communities and with the government.

Powell has been with American Cancer Society for seven years and mainly works with efforts for Relay for Life. She gave an update; as of Wednesday, $44,000 of a $100,000 goal had been raised for the event.

Relay for Life is a 24-hour fundraising walk that raises funds for the American Cancer Society's programs and services. Funds raised allow the American Cancer Society to be able to offer free services to patients and their families.

For Powell, the annual Relay for Life is a family affair.

"It's just really fun," she said. "It's my family's passion. They eat, sleep and breathe relay. My family plans for it all year long."

Relay for Life is a community-building event, allowing patients to come together and be with other people who are going through the same battle.

"Relay for Life events help communities come together and support patients in their fight against cancer," Powell said.

She added that the event also provides another important service: reducing the taboo against discussing cancer and helping cancer survivors speak out and find support.

Because, of events such as Relay for Life, "Now we talk about [cancer] a little bit more. We're not afraid to say, 'I have cancer and I'm a survivor and I'm fighting it and I am going to beat it.,'" she said.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life

Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, October 6 -- 9 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cerro Coso Community College

Information meeting

Tuesday, September 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Pizza Factory

For more information, contact Jamie Brickey Powell at jamie.brickey@cancer.org or 760-608-3691.