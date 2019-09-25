Cash Jansen Ezra

Sierra Morena and Branden Kral of Weed announce the birth of their son, Cash Jansen Ezra Kral.

Cash was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta on September 15, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Cash joins grandparents Russell Morena of Weed, Tanya Showalter of Weed, Robert Kral of Nevada, and Victoria Kral of Nevada.

Owen Anthony

Steven and Heather Embury of Montague announce the birth of their newest addition, Owen Anthony Embury. Born on September 18, 2019 at Fairchild Medical Center, Owen weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured at 18.5 inches in length.

Owen joins big brother Dalton and sister Callie. He also joins grandparents Dan and Ginger Silva, and Jim and Pat Embury.

Elizabeth Mae Marie

Lashell and Brandon Speyer of Mount Shasta announce the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Mae Marie Speyer. Born on September 13, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta, Elizabeth Mae weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She joins older brother Logan.