The fall’s events begin with strolls along historic Miner Street, on Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. These tours will negotiate sidewalks along approximately five city blocks of downtown, where Yreka’s role as gold mining center, as well as business and transportation hub for northern California and southern Oregon, will be discussed.

After taking a summertime break, the historic walking tour season will pick up again in October. This tour series is sponsored by the Siskiyou County Historical Society, the Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County and Yreka Historic Preservation. Earlier this year the series included walking tours of Yreka’s Masonic Hall and City Cemetery and wagon tours of Evergreen Cemetery and Third Street Historic Home District.

The fall’s events begin with strolls along historic Miner Street, on Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. These tours will negotiate sidewalks along approximately five city blocks of downtown, where Yreka’s role as gold mining center, as well as business and transportation hub for northern California and southern Oregon, will be discussed. Meet for these tours in front of the Franco-American Hotel on Miner Street.

If you are not doing anything spooky on Halloween evening, come to the special tour of Evergreen Cemetery on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. Attendees may wish to dress up for the occasion, but it will be important to wear appropriate garb, considering the sacredness of the location. Meet near the flagpole in the center of the cemetery, not at the flagpole near the cemetery’s entrance. The tour will cover approximately one-quarter mile distance of trails, roads and uneven terrain. Because the tour will take place in the evening, everyone is asked to bring a flashlight or lantern. The graves of important and infamous residents of old Siskiyou County will be visited with special attention to people that played a role in the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73.

The last event of the fall season will be a tour of the Yreka Elks Lodge building, on Miner Street, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. Meet in the foyer inside the building. This should be a very special tour, as it is the first one of its kind for this location and it is a cooperative effort with Yreka’s Elks Lodge. The tour will explore the ground floor of the building and its spectacular and historic bar, where a few steps will be encountered. Then, for those willing and able, a quick view of items on the second and third floors will be seen, which will take a climb up a flight of steps. People not wishing to climb the stairs can wait on the ground floor for a short time and view historic items. Special stories will be shared about old time Yreka, construction of the building, interesting people that used to own the famous bar, and of course, the real “truth” about the robbery bullet hole that will be encountered!

A donation of $5 is requested for each participant, for each tour, with the proceeds going to liability insurance. There is no need to make a reservation for any of these tours as a large number of attendees can be accommodated. Each tour will be approximately an hour and 15 minutes in length. The sponsoring groups have been very pleased with the interest and turnout for the completed 2019 tours and, consequently, are planning for a full season of exciting and brand new events in 2020. Call (530) 710-4882 with questions.