“I’d just like to say it’s been an honor and a privilege working for the Mount Shasta Police Department,” Goulart said in his last radio transmission. “I’ve worked with fantastic people over the years. I want to thank everybody for their help and their support. It’s been great. I especially want to thank Chief (Parish) Cross for giving me the opportunity to finish out my career at Mount Shasta. For that I’ll be eternally grateful.”

A longtime fixture at the Mount Shasta Police Department retired last Wednesday after nearly 20 years with the department.

Officer Frank Goulart went “10-10” on Sept. 18, which means “out of service or off duty” in police jargon.

MSPD Lieutenant Joe Restine said Goulart has been “a pleasure to work with.” He described him as “one of those guys who is willing to do anything and everything” and said Goulart is “the epitome of what an officer should be.”

Goulart first worked in law enforcement with the Los Angeles Police Department from 1969-1980. During his time with the LAPD he gained notoriety for being the first officer to be shot wearing a bulletproof vest that he had purchased himself. Goulart then took the suspect into custody without shooting him.

The department studied the incident and used it to justify outfitting all LAPD officers with bulletproof vests.

In 1980 Goulart was forced into retirement from LAPD after being seriously injured in an accident while working as a motorcycle officer on the I-215 Freeway.

Goulart then continued to work in private industry including working at the Disneyland Hotel, and later as head of security for the members of the Royal Family of Brunei.

Goulart joined the ranks of the Mount Shasta Police Department in 2004 as a Community Service Officer and Reserve Officer. In 2007, he became a full-time officer with the department.

In 2017 Frank retired from being a full-time police officer, but continued to work as a Reserve Police Officer.

“We would like to thank Frank for all his years of service to our department and community and for everything he has done for the City of Mt. Shasta. Congratulations on your latest retirement,” the MSPD said. “We wish him the best for his future and know he will continue to be an asset to any endeavors he wishes to embark upon.”