Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason is will not be seeking a third term for his seat.

The Daily Independent has learned of his intentions via a text message which Gleason said he alerted his staff and other elected officials.

In a brief phone conversation, Gleason said “it was an extremely hard decision to make but the right one.”

His term expires at the end of 2020.

Gleason, a retired Navy captain and former Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake commanding officer, was elected in a landslide to the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 2012. Gleason also chaired the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board of directors for nearly two years, and is currently the only original board member sitting on it.