The Desert Community Orchestra (DCO) presents “Meet The Musician,” an interview of an orchestra member in order for Ridgecrest and the surrounding area to get to know members of their community orchestra.

This installment features Beth Porter.

What principal instrument do you play?

Cello

How long have you been playing?

Nearly 60 years

Do you play other instruments, and which is your favorite?

I started piano at age 4 and began cello in fourth grade. By high school, cello became my principal instrument. I enjoy both, but the cello comes first.

What are your activities outside of music?

As a retired archaeologist/museum specialist, I do consulting concerning artifact collection management and preservation and try to keep up with happenings in my professional fields. My husband and I are also active members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) - a non-profit medieval re-enactment organization. We also love to travel taking road trips to see the countryside and visit family and friends scattered across this country.

Where do you live and how do you spend most of your time?

We live in Olancha. I spend my time gardening, sewing, doing pewter work, and many other art and craft projects.

What is your favorite aspect of being a part of the DCO?

I enjoy being able to play such a variety of music with so many talented people. It is a challenge that keeps me playing my cello on a regular basis and it's just plain fun!

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming orchestra concert?

It's really hard to pick out one thing because the concert is full of great movie music. What I really look forward to the most with the Pops Concert is the commentary about each piece by our conductor - Robbie Martinez. He knows the composers and arrangers and has played in the LA music world for decades! He brings such passion and love for all music and really cares about the DCO.