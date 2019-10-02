Delivery will take place at the time your mail normally arrives. If you have a P.O. Box and have had mail delivered to your residence in the past, the post office will be able to deliver your paper to your home, if that would be preferable.

Beginning the week of Oct. 14, Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers will begin delivering the printed newspaper via the U.S. Postal Service, rather than by newspaper carriers.

“Rain or shine, your paper will be in your mailbox every Wednesday,” said Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers Publisher Amy Lanier.

As always, the newspaper is available at dozens of locations in south Siskiyou County and can be purchased for $1.25.

The news media landscape is changing, and the way in which readers are consuming content is evolving. Those changes are being seen here in Siskiyou County.

At The Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers, we are adapting to meet the needs and preferences of our local news consumers and advertisers.

More and more of our readers are accessing our news content online. Last month, the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers’ website had 40,000 users and 146,000 page views. We have also seen growth in our digital-only subscriptions in the last year. At the same time, we have seen a decrease in demand for our print edition – although we understand that thousands of people still enjoy the paper version, said Lanier.

Delivery will take place at the time your mail normally arrives. If you have a P.O. Box and have had mail delivered to your residence in the past, the post office will be able to deliver your paper to your home, if that would be preferable.

Just let us know if that is the case and we can work with you to make that happen.

To our dedicated carriers, we thank you for your many years of service. To our subscribers, we want to thank you for your continued trust and support.

Our goal is to provide news coverage that matters to you and to Siskiyou County for many years to come. These changes will help us to do just that.