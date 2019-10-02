Denney is a professor of Agriculture at CSU Chico and Betancourt, is a researcher and policy planner for water and forest management. Both are or have been farmers, according to a press release from the Siskiyou Democrats.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Audrey Denney and State Assembly Candidate Elizabeth Betancourt will both speak at the Siskiyou Democrats’ Fundraising Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Sons of Italy Hall in Weed.

Denney is a professor of Agriculture at CSU Chico and Betancourt, is a researcher and policy planner for water and forest management. Both are or have been farmers, according to a press release from the Siskiyou Democrats.

“They both represent and advocate for core rural values of hard work, integrity, sustainable small farming, and preservation of water and forest resources,” the release states. “In their work with local communities they have each demonstrated collaborative leadership skills in building coalitions among diverse local interests to find common ground in protecting our precious resources and rural ways of life.”

“Both Audrey Denney and Elizabeth Betancourt know from their own experience that Republicans and Democrats have more in common than divides us,” the release continues. “The political polarization our country is experiencing right now not only keeps us from getting anything done that will help our communities – it also threatens the very foundation of our democracy. The ability to bring people together in common cause to solve major challenges, instead of ever increasing anger and divisiveness, is a skill valued by most voters across the political spectrum in Siskiyou County and badly needed throughout our country.”

Since 2018 Siskiyou Democrats have adopted the theme of Paint Siskiyou Blue as the banner for our extensive grassroots efforts.

“With a person to person approach we knocked on over 6,500 doors in 2018 throughout the county, supplementing our in-person approach with hand written postcards, personal phone calls and presence at public events from Happy Camp to Tulelake, Yreka to Dunsmuir,” according to their release.

The next Democratic fundraiser will be held at the Sons of Italy Hall, 155 Clay Street in Weed on Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Siskiyoudemocrats.org or by sending a check to Siskiyou Democrats, P.O. Box 4, Mount Shasta, CA 96067.