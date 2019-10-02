A call for a solo vehicle versus wall turned into an arrest late Wednesday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to Ridgecrest Police Sgt. Aaron Tucker, RPD received a call for a Nissan SUV colliding into a brick wall on East Ridgecrest Boulevard near North American Street.

Once on scene, officers observed drug paraphernalia in possession of the driver, identified as Brooks Reeves-Talley.

Prior to investigating, first responders checked to ensure the subject wasn’t injured. Liberty Ambulance and Kern County Fire Department arrived on scene to assist, with EMTs checking on Reeves-Talley’s condition.

Tucker said the driver was showing signs of being under the influence.

Reeves-Galley submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled influence.

Tucker said the subject would be checked to be cleared for booking and transported to a Kern County jail facility.