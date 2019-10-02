Etna has won the SCL two years in a row and have gone a perfect 10-0 in league in each of those seasons.

The Etna Lady Lions varsity volleyball team continued where they left off in Shasta Cascade League play last year, starting 2-0 in the SCL this past week.

Etna opened league on Tuesday, Sept. 24 with a home win against Fall River in four sets. The Lady Lions defeated the Mount Shasta Lady Bears 21-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23 on the road Thursday night. EHS has won the SCL two years in a row and have gone a perfect 10-0 in league in each of those seasons. Etna has continued its strong start in the SCL this week. On Tuesday night, the Lady Lions downed Modoc in three sets at home 25-18, 25-22, 25-15. Heading into the contest, Etna and Modoc were tied for first in the SCL with a 2-0 mark. EHS is now in sole position of first with a 3-0 record. Modoc os tied for second with Fall River at 2-1. Etna is now 16-7 overall.

Head coach Christa Fournier said she was pleased where the team is at this point in the season and how they have played well as a unit.

“I'm excited to see how the rest of the season goes,” she said. “The girls know they have the opportunity to accomplish our goals this season.”

This includes winning another SCL title and making a run in the playoffs this season after making it to the semifinals in Division 5 of the Northern Section last season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, in front of the home fans at EHS, the Lady Lions came out and pulled away from the Bulldogs in the first set in a 26-24 win. In the second set, Etna struggled and lost 25-13.

The Lady Lions bounced back and won the next two sets 25-16, 25-21 to earn the win. Fournier said the team seemed to have some jitters in the league opener and committed too many errors, but were able to calm down and earn the victory. Fall River is currently 16-6 for the year and 1-1 in the SCL. Halliday Hubbard had a big game for Etna and had five kills, three aces, a block, 17 digs, and 29 assists.

Vienna Tang finished with 14 kills and two aces, Sadie Hogun had 27 serve receives and 16 digs. Julia Delon finished with seven kills, three aces, and six digs. Cleo Smith had seven kills .Nova Brandon had 10 serve receives and 13 digs. Cailey Rizzardo finished with six kills and nine digs.

Against fellow Siskiyou County team Mount Shasta on the road Thursday night, Etna struggled in the first set, as a young Mount Shasta team came out fired up to come away with the 25-21 first set win. Etna were able to come out in the second set on fire and came away with a 25-15 win. They were even more dominant in the third set and won 25-11. Mount Shasta put up a challenge in the fourth set and took an early 5-2 advantage With the Lady Bears leading 9-5, Etna went on a run and tied the contest at 11-11.

Mount Shasta responded and took a 15-11 advantage, as the game became a back and forth affair. Etna finally was able to pull away at the end to win a close 25-23 win to take the contest in four sets. Mount Shasta fell to 0-2 in the SCL and 6-14 overall.

For the Lady Lions, Smith had 11 kills and two blocks. Deleon finished with nine kills, two aces, and two blocks. Hubbard had 33 assists and 12 digs. Tang finished with eight kills and 12 digs, while Sadie Hogun finished with 32 serve receives and 20 digs. Rizzardo had five kills, two aces, 15 digs, and eight serve receives.

The Etna junior varsity squad also went 2-0 to start SCL play last week. The JV squad defeated Modoc in two sets on Tuesday.

Etna is at Trinity on Thursday.