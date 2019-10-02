My neighbor and I are frequently woken up at midnight by the loud whistle-blowing of a train. Last night (September 23-24 at 12:45 a.m.) was one such night.

I am told the reason is that the responsible engineer is divorced from his wife, who lives nearby and this is his revenge. All the other engineers are considerate.

When I phoned the Dunsmuir office to get your address, I was told there have been many such complaints. They wished me luck in contacting you to correct this.

Since we all suffer I wonder if you could provide him with early retirement or something.

Thank you for all you do. We love your train rides.

Mildred Hewitt

Mount Shasta