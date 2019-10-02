Mount Shasta sent boys and girls squads to the State of Jefferson races in Ashland. The boys finished seventh with 182 points, with the girls taking sixth with 162 points.

Local cross country runners took part in the Dr. Brown XC Classic in Fall River last Wednesday and the State of Jefferson XC meet at Lithia Park in Ashland on Saturday.

Mount Shasta sent boys and girls squads to the State of Jefferson races in Ashland. The boys finished seventh with 182 points, with the girls taking sixth with 162 points. Bear Alexis Ramirez finished fifth in a 16:29.43 time. He was the first Northern California finisher, beaten only by four runners from a strong Ashland team. Drew Hering was ninth in 16:51.76. The sophomore was 55 seconds behind Ramirez in the team’s first meet, but has closed the gap to 32 seconds. Sylva Carpenter, a ninth-grader, led the Mount Shasta girls in 28th place with a 23:48.51.

Weed’s Ryan Mitchell was the only local runner in the 3.3 mile varsity boy’s race at the Dr. Brown, finishing third in 20:26.

The meet attracted six high schools teams and eight middle school and elementary squads, with runners from Butteville Elementary and Golden Eagle Charter taking part.

Jefferson XC ResultsBoys 5K5. Alexis Ramirez 16:29.439. Drew Hering 16:51.7660. Zach Hoskins 20:19.5767. Adam Domanski 21:01.6479. Andrew Hoskins 23:19.89Girls 5K28. Sylva Carpenter 23:48.5147. Debra Debortoli 26:06.7449. Kimberly Rubio 26:56.5856. Marre DeLeon 27:53.6958. Faustine Salle 28:24.465K JV boys17. Izick Hernandez Dunsmuir 20:35.7048. Diego Munoz Dunsmuir 24:44.94Dr. Brown Results7-8 grade boys 2.2 miles16. Kyson Decaux, BE 18:2219. Jack Falconer BE 22:0720. David Dodson BE 22:4024. Matthew Mayberry BE 26:494-6 grade boys 1.1 mile5. Korbyn Manson BE 7:317. Noah Mannix Golden Eagle 7:5316. Coda Gedrose BE 9:3220. Kasen Frederickson BE 10:397-8 grade girls7. Kylene Mitchell BE 18:459. Sofia Morlet BE 19:5113. Madelaine Aodourd BE 29:124-6 grade girls (no times available)3. Audrey Chapman BE9. Ella Falconer BE14. Amy Sullivan BE15. Roxy Wiles BE