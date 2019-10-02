Rescue Ranch is hosting its second annual gala on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Miner’s Inn Convention Center in Yreka from 5 to 10 p.m. The event will include a silent auction, dinner and dance and will raise funds for an eventual on-site veterinary clinic at Rescue Ranch, a no-kill shelter in Yreka.

Rescue Ranch has come a long way since its Oberlin Road location opened in 2007. Shelter manager Rick Formanek got his hands on a clipping from the Dec. 29, 2006 edition of the Siskiyou Daily News, which features a photo of him standing in what was then the not-yet-completed Rescue Ranch shelter. The only dog in the photo is the one standing by his side. The bare bones of what would become the kennels had yet to house any dogs on the way to finding their forever homes.

Fast forward nearly 13 years and those kennels are now all full. Over the past four years, Rescue Ranch has taken in and rehomed 500 puppies – not dogs in general, just puppies alone. This year, eight litters of puppies have come through the shelter that tested positive for parvo, a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and is often fatal. Seventy percent of the parvo-positive puppies survived, which is a very high rate, Formanek said.

Rescue Ranch has rehomed approximately 340 dogs so far this year and has taken in 61 dogs from Siskiyou County Animal Control and City of Yreka Animal Control.

The nonprofit has a $300,000 funding goal for its veterinary clinic, on which it hopes to begin construction in 2020. In addition to providing a place for dogs’ general care like routine vaccinations, administering medications and changing bandages, the clinic will have an isolation/quarantine area.

The latter is the most important part, Formanek explained. Many puppies have to be fostered instead of staying at the shelter because Rescue Ranch currently has no way to separate puppies from the other dogs. Separation from the general population will allow puppies a place to de-stress and be observed so that risk of exposure to contagious disease can be minimized.

The clinic won’t eliminate Rescue Ranch’s need for people to foster dogs, Formanek said, but it will lighten the burden.

The Mount Shasta Supermarket will cater the Rescue Ranch Gala and local band River Rock will provide live music. “The always-entertaining Harold McFall” will serve as auctioneer for the evening’s silent auction, Formanek said.

Tickets for the gala are $50 each or two for $80. Tickets can be purchased in Yreka at Rescue Ranch, located at 2216 Oberlin Road, or the Rescue Ranch Thrift Store, located at 740 S. Main Street; they are also available online at rrdog.org. Call Rescue Ranch at (530) 842-0829.