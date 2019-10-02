Lifelong Etna resident Tamara Joy “Tammy” Snapp, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka at the age of 56.

Tammy was born on December 8, 1962 in Etna to Bill and Sandy Watrous. Tammy married her best friend and soulmate Raymond Snapp on May 17, 1980 in Etna.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: girdnerfuneralchapel.com

The family is accepting donations to help with Tammy’s final expenses. A GoFundMe has been set up at:

www.gofundme.com/f/snappslay-family