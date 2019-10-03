Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s staff will hold mobile office hours in Ridgecrest on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The mobile office hours will be held at Ridgecrest City Hall, second floor, city clerk’s office.

This time provides an opportunity for constituents in the local community to conveniently visit and share concerns on important issues, current events, and discuss casework matters regarding problems with federal government agencies. McCarthy’s field representatives will meet with constituents.

For more information, please contact McCarthy’s district office at (661) 327-3611.