Four generations at the same Klamath location immediately below Iron Gate, “in the water” over 50 times a year as my grandfather before me, before and after, at the so-called ‘focal point’ of dams impacts, a life vested in and with the river and region we love, and with well over 10,000 unpaid hours and countless sleepless nights researching the Klamath over the last few decades alone of this debacle, I feel compelled to comment.

Unfamiliar with Dr. Lusardi, his mentor, Dr. Moyle, is an early proponent strategically modeling rationales advocating his personal opinion regarding Klamath Project destruction and regional rewilding. Over the years, virtually all of his area historically unsubstantiated theories have failed. Rather than responsible retraction and reevaluation, we instead see him pushing unaccountable “adaptive management” and doubling down on academic empowered (funded) mandate within even greater Regulatory resource confiscation and control. Consistent with that, any inference of Dr. Lusardi’s objectivity evaporates with video and advertisements on behalf of destruction ‘agreement’ benefiting special interest signatories. Unfortunately, his boilerplate agenda rhetoric reveals an equally certain motive or lack of area specific Klamath knowledge in which nearly every statement is wrong or misleading.

“Aging” dams are State designated in excellent condition and so well built that the oldest, Copco, reinforced with railroad rails, presents major impediments to destruction.

Iron Gate discharge temperatures show minimal transitory downstream impacts, supported by consistently higher salmon survival rates near the dam than farther downstream.

Studies confirm salmon never ascended in any known numbers beyond the vicinity of the Keno “Project” for at least 8,000 years, with intermediate area habitat listed as “marginal” by Fish and Game records, consistent with salmon returning to the dams area, before and after, already largely depleted and dying.

His expected “gravel recruitment” is actually naturally virtually non-existent, to the point ratepayers are already paying to import gravel to the intermediate area with no identifiable proven benefit.

“Confounding” flushing and mobilization experiments demonstrated the lack of destruction proponents’ knowledge or credibility, but they apparently have no problem endorsing minimally estimated 13-20 million yards of sediment devastating the regional environment.

Iron Gate Hatchery, using “unnatural” cold water made possible only by the Dam, consistently spawns far more returning salmon and steelhead than ever previously “naturally” known for the region, including six million chinook smolts per year, which capacity will disappear with destruction. Area counts since Copco a hundred years ago indicate zero impacts to local salmon returns and a substantial increase after Iron Gate.

Studies prove naturally occurring consistent Upper Klamath Lake (UKL) biomass and nutrient output for hundreds of years prior to “anthropogenic” impacts, supporting local experience that the dams protect the local fisheries by isolating habitat incompatible species and enhance downstream conditions towards cold water fisheries. Studies prove the Klamath’s only deep water lakes retain and reduce UKL nutrients, which after destruction would annually release nutrients/biomass directly downstream at the most detrimental time of year, conducive for downstream far more potentially damaging already demonstrated toxic algae instream production and harm to coinciding salmon runs.

Sentinel fish exposures, polychaete, and ceratomyxa shasta data show that any salmon shoved into historically inaccessible nonconductive Upper Basin habitat will encounter conditions and existing polychaete densities far more deadly than downstream. By infecting those polychate with the most coho deadly genotype of ceratomyxa, and with one infected salmon releasing billions of infectious myxospores, disease conditions will compound and transport downstream affecting all currently protected species, including world class red band trout threatened by increased disease, competition, and predation. Then there’s several of the strongest multi life cycle endangered sucker populations and habitats that will be hypocritically destroyed with their “plan.”

Dr. Lusardi makes many knowingly conflicting statements and contradicted assurances, too many for here. I have little doubt Dr. Lusardi is highly intelligent and respect his accomplishments, but either Dr. Lusardi is aware of this documentation easily available to him and chooses to dismiss it for affiliated agenda purpose, or he is so uninformed regarding the unique circumstances of the Klamath that his assurances carry little weight. It doesn’t matter.

It is irrelevant whether one believes Dr. Lusardi or the most affected history and emerging data refuting resource destruction and Klamath devastation. The fact is Dr. Lasardi and the special interests currently pushing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval personally accept zero accountability for the vast majority of imposed acknowledged inescapable and known potential damages to the environment, private property, public safety, regional security, infrastructure, and more. The ‘agreement’ signatories conscripting unwilling and unrepresented ratepayer/taxpayer limited funds to impose unaccountable ‘agreed’ devastation must be held jointly and severally liable to compensate those damages without legal barriers, something they are unwilling and unable to do, forcing those losses on the most affected. Please let FERC know your opposition.

Rex Cozzalio

Hornbrook