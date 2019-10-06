Hodgson, who was most recently residing in Klamath River and previously had ties in the Santa Cruz area, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a ravine on Yreka Walker Road in the Klamath River area on the morning of April 8.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate the April homicide of Spencer Richard Hodgson, age 31, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

A Secret Witness reward, coupled with a donation, brings the total reward to $50,000, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit was summoned and an extensive crime scene investigation was conducted by detectives and MCU’s forensic technician, a press release states.

An autopsy was conducted on April 10 and the forensic pathologist and detectives confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide.

Investigators were able to recover Hodgson’s missing pickup truck, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division Air Operations Unit. A CHP-piloted aircraft with the MCU’s detective sergeant as a passenger-observer found the missing truck after an aerial search was conducted in the area. Hodgson’s dog was also found alive and well and was given to family members.

The pickup is considered a source of potential evidence for investigators and its recovery has led to additional leads, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives have interviewed a number of associates of Hodgson’s and his family members. Search warrants were obtained and the investigation is gaining momentum; however, the reward has been offered to motivate anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

Virtually any information could be important to the case, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. Forensic analysis of evidence found at the scene and in Hodgson’s truck is underway and may yield additional information critical in the case.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact a detective at (530) 842-8318 and refer to SCSO Case Number 1-19-0547.”