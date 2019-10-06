Why do people register to vote and then don’t bother to vote? That question was raised recently by a friend. And I would ask why all citizens don’t register to vote and then vote?

Voting is a right afforded to citizens in the United States of America. In a democracy you get to exercise that right by voting in elections. By voting, you get to use your right by making decisions on issues and on candidates running for office to represent you.

As said by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 32nd President of the United States, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” Don’t be deprived of your rights: Vote on November 5.

Some important decisions are coming with the elections in 2020. These elections will change the course of events in our democracy. Will you vote to protect our democracy? Will you vote to have health care for all? Will you vote to provide infrastructure and repairs? Will you vote for clean water, air, and energy? Will you vote for education and improve chances for success for our children? Every vote does count.

Begin by Voting for a change in California District 1. Exercise your right by voting in this special election. Vote for Elizabeth Betancourt for Assembly on November 5.

Please vote.

Ann Herfindahl

Montague