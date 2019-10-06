JCA will be “Mount Shasta’s own education arts center for the visual and performing arts incorporating the natural beauty of the area for the purpose of improving economic and cultural assets,” said JCA executive director Wendy James.

After much anticipation, Mount Shasta’s Jefferson Center for the Arts will open with a celebration on Sunday, Oct. 13.

JCA will be “Mount Shasta’s own education arts center for the visual and performing arts incorporating the natural beauty of the area for the purpose of improving economic and cultural assets,” said JCA executive director Wendy James. “This will be done by providing a regional hub for live art, theatre, and music to the residents of the ‘State of Jefferson’ and those visiting.”

The Oct. 13 event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. will include special guests Beaucoup Chapeaux, champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

The music of Beaucoup Chapeaux is described as “calculated yet kind and gentle, shaking up the chakras, altering your reality, worries vanish, providing you with an abundance of inspiration.”

Loosely translated as “many hats,” Beaucoup Chapeaux is a four-member band featuring the accordion, guitar, violin, oboe, English horn, clarinet, bass clarinet, piccolo, tenor guitar, six string guitar, banjo, dobro, and four-part vocal harmonies. They play all kinds of music, including folk, country, bluegrass, classical, jazz, traditional music from many different cultures, so there will be something for everyone.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. and desserts will follow.

Tickets for the gala are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at jeffersoncenterforthearts.thundertix.com/events/158781.