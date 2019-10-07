First installment due on Nov. 1, will be delinquent if not paid by Dec. 10

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman, announced the recent mailing of approximately 399,300 real property tax bills totaling more than $1.29 billion for the fiscal year 2019-2020. These bills represent taxes levied by Kern County, schools, and other taxing agencies within Kern County and provide revenue for their operating funds.

The first and second installments are due on November 1, 2019 and February 1, 2020 and become delinquent if not paid by December 10, 2019 and April 10, 2020, respectively. Various methods of payment are available:

• Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P. O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

•In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

•Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us

Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet and in person. A service fee of 2% of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card usage. Electronic Checks can also be used for all internet payments with zero fees. Please access our website for additional information.

If you own property in Kern County and did not receive your tax bills, contact the County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office via email at TTC@KernCounty.com or (661) 868-3490.

The property value was determined as of January 1, 2019. If you have any questions concerning the property value on your tax bill, contact the Kern County Assessor-Recorder at (661) 868-3485.