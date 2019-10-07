This is the second installment in multi-part series about the Yreka Courthouse gold heist, in which two men stole $1.2 million of historic gold nuggets – and broke the heart of the Siskiyou County community – in 2012.

Fast forward to January 31, 2012. Video footage captured by security cameras inside the courthouse shows two people breaking into the gold display case located at the front entrance. Watching these guys at work is almost laughable, a “Three Stooges” routine. Their faces were covered and they had socks on their hands. Although the glass had been reinforced after the 1979 attempt, they pried and smashed a hole in it, large enough to reach an arm into the case and grab portions of the contents; major valuable portions. This time the silent alarm was … silent. It didn’t activate.

Several surveillance camera videos showed two people roaming around the first floor of the courthouse on Jan. 31, 2012, and Feb. 1, 2012, more or less bumping into each other. The first image was time-stamped “2354.30 hrs” (around 11:54 p.m.) on Jan. 31. The final image was time-stamped “0115.15 hrs” (around 1:15 a.m.) on Feb. 1, and depicted the subjects leaving the front desk area. How long they were actually in the courthouse before and after they were filmed in the videos is unknown, but the cameras documented them on the first floor of the courthouse for at least 80 minutes. The videos depicted two people, heads and faces covered, with what looked like socks on their hands. The subjects were shown moving around the first floor, one of them crawling on his belly at one point, returning several times to the display case, making several attempts to break it open, prying and turning off the display case light switch, turning off the ceiling lights on the first floor, and finally returning to the case with a fire extinguisher, which was apparently the object successfully used to break the glass.

The theft wasn’t discovered until the next morning, when people started entering the courthouse to go to work. Much of the following information is taken from a report prepared by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s detective Bob Buker, who was dispatched at 7:25 a.m., Feb. 1, 2012. He was the first Sheriff’s officer to investigate the scene. When he arrived, he was met by Yreka Police Department Officer Kash Hasemeyer, who was maintaining a scene log, and who then turned the scene over to Buker.

The initial report of the break-in was made by Siskiyou County Maintenance Supervisor Billy McCully, who spotted it when he and two others entered the building on their way to work. The two men with McCully noticed the fire extinguisher was missing from the emergency fire case. Together the two of them looked for it and found it sitting on the floor near the gold display case in the front lobby of the courthouse.

Buker and other officers walked around outside the building and found two white socks and an article of black clothing.

The courthouse actually consists of two separate buildings adjacent to each other. The historic building in the back is fascinating. Originally built in 1857, the two-story courthouse served Yreka until 1896, when north and south wings and a cupola were added to it. It is of historic interest that Susan B. Anthony addressed a large audience from the steps of the original structure in 1871. The original 1857 structure, including the 1896 additions, was quite beautiful.

In 1954, the county undertook a major courthouse improvement project, and built a much larger, more modern but less attractive, structure right in front of the old building, blocking its view from the street.

The new building was situated about five feet in front of the old building, leaving a space, or “breezeway” between the two. Entrance into the breezeway is blocked at both ends by chain-link locked gates, climbable by a person in reasonably good physical shape. The view of the space between the buildings is surreal. The buildings do not touch, and are connected only by an enclosed hallway and staircase that seem to be floating in air. A visitor inside the courthouse would not be aware that the two buildings are not attached.

Detective Buker found one white sock on the ground near but not within the breezeway separating the two buildings. He found another white sock hanging on the locked gate at the north end of the breezeway, and an article of black clothing on the ground inside the breezeway.

Officers Hassemeyer and Buker determined that the likely point of entry was an open window in the downstairs men’s restroom. The men’s restroom window opens into the breezeway. There was no exterior video surveillance camera monitoring the breezeway or its environs.

The Court Security station is located at the main entrance near the gold display case. People entering the courthouse go through security screening at this station. The courthouse closes at 5 p.m. each day. The deputy working the station at the end of the day reported that on the afternoon of the burglary he was at there until 5:15 p.m. monitoring surveillance cameras as employees left the building. He then cleared the public areas within the courthouse. While clearing the men’s restroom he checked the stalls, but did not notice an open window or feel a draft. He left the building at 5:30 p.m. However, investigators later determined that an exterior surveillance video filmed David Dean Johnson with a blue Chevrolet pickup outside the courthouse the morning of the burglary. He or an accomplice easily could have entered the restroom and unlocked the window just enough that it wouldn’t be noticed except under close scrutiny. This information did not become significant until later, when the investigation began to specifically focus on Johnson and Bailey.

The last person to enter the building on Jan. 31, 2012, other than the perpetrators, was Lee Sickendick, owner of the janitorial business that serviced the courthouse. He went in at 5:10 p.m. The first person to enter the building the next morning, other than the perpetrators, was Superior Court Judge Donald Langford, who went in at 6:31 a.m. Because it was not during normal hours when the courthouse was open to the public, they used the back door. People who work in the courthouse on a regular basis, including the judges, are issued electronic identification fobs that enable entry through the back door. The back door utilized a sensor that “read” the entrant’s fob, unlocked the door, and recorded the person’s identity and time of entry. Having retired from the bench in June 2008, I was still taking occasional judicial assignments when the break-in occurred, but wasn’t in the building that particular day. I asked Judge Langford if he saw anything unusual when he went in that morning, and he said he did not. It was his usual practice to come in early in the morning to prepare for the day’s cases. He entered through the back door, about 30 feet from the display case, but his chambers were in the basement, so he went from the back door directly to the basement stairs, and would not have had direct line-of-sight to the display. When I was still a judge, coming in early through the back door was my practice as well, but my chambers were on the second floor. I would have walked around the staircase toward the front of the building, then climbed the stairs to the second floor, and would have been about five feet from the case. I can be pretty oblivious sometimes, but I’m sure even I would have noticed the gaping hole in the glass. Had I been there, it would have been a frightening experience, knowing that I was the only one in the building, with the possible exception of burglars.