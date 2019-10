Officers make two DUI arrests

8:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: False Alarm.

9:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City.Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Van Buren St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

10:11 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Completed.

10:51 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City.Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

1:14 False Alarms

Occurred on Second St.Disposition: False Alarm.

1:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:06 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Taft Branch Library on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:20 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:37 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency 1910050020

Occurred at Western Inn & Suites on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:30 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at U.s. Post Office on North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:17 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Motel, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

7:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at The Fort, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:37 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

8:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:15 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Franklin Av. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:53 Animal Control

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:40 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:49 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:04 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:16 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:13 Assist other Departments

Occurred on N. Lincoln St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:39 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:45 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Grey Wy. Disposition: Completed.

1:19 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at S. Tenth St/Oak St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:21 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:23 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Stokes Ln. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:29 Trespassing

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:15 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Pierce St. Disposition: Outside Assist.