With schools closed for Columbus Day on Monday, Las Flores Elementary will play host to the second free community chess tournament of the season.

The chess tournament is open to all IWV students in grades K-12 and is free to participate.

Registration for all tournaments is done between 8:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the morning of the tournament. It is ok to leave early or come later, as long as the front desk is notified.

The tournament is open for all students from kindergarten to 12th grade, whether in public school, private or home-schooled. Everyone competes in every game, with no elimination games. Students can play between four and six games in a tournament.

The chess matches are set up in 15-minute timed intervals and are split into five sections: beginners in grades K-1, primary elementary students in grades 2-3, intermediate elementary school students in grades 4-5, middle school students in grades 6-8 and high school in grades 9-12.

The awards and door prizes are scheduled around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., with all participants receiving an award.