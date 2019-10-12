Mount Hermon, in Santa Cruz County, has no sense of boundaries. It just gets bigger, louder, and more congested. Those tax free dollars are quite a nice incentive! Meanwhile us residential homeowners’ fees, assessments and taxes keep going up to cover the needed maintenance and upkeep to deal with the ever growing crowds on the grounds.

Our once quiet surroundings are full of cars parked along the roadways, screams (those zip lines), the facilities crowded and congested road ways.

We have been property owners in Mt. Hermon almost 100 years. Quiet enjoyment should be a benefit of home ownership – not so anymore. They once said that only registered campers would be able to use the facilities. Now individuals and groups schedule those zip lines on a regular basis. They certainly changed their ways about that.

Mt. Hermon has lost their way from their original intent and focus. Why do they strive to be an adventure facility? You know the answer to that. Resist! It won’t be pretty when they keep creeping and intruding and growing and misrepresenting themselves!

I hope your planning commission is focused on the needs of your beautiful community. If members of your planning department would visit Mt. Hermon, Santa Cruz, they could see and hear for themselves the congestion, the sounds, the intrusion into the woods, the trees removed, etc.

This past weekend, one thing that was totally amazing was the hundreds of people on the lawn for some soccer tournament – a men’s league. I see that they are using the field for public league play now. They just won’t stop with the money making, crowds, congestion, etc.! The roadway was filled with cars, and people – they were only there for soccer. Not for the things Mt. Hermon is supposed to be about.

One thing that really bugged me is that our porch would require a permit if we were to build it more than a foot of the ground (or something like that). I am not going to go look that up, but that is close enough. However, Mt, Hermon built platforms in the redwood trees at least 20 feet up and they did not get permits! I went through all this with the planning department years ago . Somehow Mt. Hermon has an in with those guys.

I would encourage the Siskiyou County Planning Department to actually go see what the heck is going on in our neck of the woods.

When we were leaving I saw a skinny long trailer marked “Kidder Creek” parked near the entrance to the zip lines.

Carolyn Feroben

Santa Cruz