Liberty Ambulance and the Kern County Fire Department can reveal they have worked together to deploy a new high-end technology into the field to securely share patient information between the two departments.

This new technology is designed to create a feedback loop from the initial emergency response, all the way to patient discharge, which will enable emergency responding personnel to help improve patient safety and the quality of patient care.

This technology will also assist in finding educational opportunities for Paramedics and EMTs, to help improve upon patient care practices.



“In a field where every second counts, we sometimes find ourselves fighting against the clock to make life-saving interventions for our patients,” said Erin Cocciolone, Operations Manager for Liberty Ambulance states. “In this high-stress emergency we also must attempt to gather information from the patient or the family including medications, medical history, allergies and new medical problems- this can be very difficult.

Cocciolone added that being “able to instantly download patient information from the fire department on scene allows for the information to be accurately translated to the emergency department, improving accuracy of patient care and documentation.”

In consideration of the patient outcome aspect of the technology, Nicholas Musial, Paramedic for Liberty Ambulance said, “I really like that I am notified of my patient’s outcome. I’ve gone so many years without ever knowing what happened with any of my patients - wondering if they survived and if my patient care even made a difference.”