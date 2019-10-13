Board Chair Brandon Criss noted that the board would not discuss or take any action on the matter during the meeting, which is the protocol for items brought forward during public comment.

Workers from Siskiyou County’s Tradecraft Bargaining Unit packed the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors chambers for the second time in a month on Oct. 1, again asking for fair increases to their salaries and no changes to their current healthcare benefits. Art Frolli, the tradecraft bargaining unit’s union representative, again spoke to the supervisors on the workers’ behalf.

Board Chair Brandon Criss noted that the board would not discuss or take any action on the matter during the meeting, which is the protocol for items brought forward during public comment.

Frolli – who had first come before the board along with the tradecraft workers on Sept. 3 – reiterated the workers’ duties: building and maintenance of roads and bridges, servicing the county’s airports, snow removal, service and repair of equipment, service and repair of STAGE buses and occasional driving of those same buses.

“When I last came before you on Sept. 3, I asked the board to instruct Terry Barber and the county negotiations team to provide us with a proposal that included fair salary increases and no change to current healthcare benefits,” Frolli recounted to the supervisors. He explained that on Tuesday, Sept. 10, he spoke to Don Turko, a human resources consultant who, according to Frolli, was hired to serve as the county’s chief negotiator.

Frolli said that during the course of the discussion, Turko made the following statement, which Frolli quoted, allegedly verbatim, to the board: “If your group wants a salary increase, they will have to cave on healthcare.”

“I realize when third parties are used, communications can sometimes be compromised,” Frolli told the supervisors. He continued, “I’m here today to clarify and ask, is this truly the message that the board wants me to take back to our members, your employees?”

Frolli then made the same request he had on Sept. 3, asking the board of supervisors to instruct Barber and the negotiations team to bring the tradecraft bargaining unit a proposal with fair salary increases and no change to the workers’ current healthcare benefits.

District 3 Supervisor Michael Kobseff asked Barber if it would be possible to make public the county’s last and best offer to the tradecraft bargaining unit. “It would be the wish of this board member that we do that if that’s possible without creating problems in the future,” he said. Barber said she would post the information on the county’s website.

District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela then communicated to Frolli, “I would ask that you stick around for the budget – that would be my wish – so you can see what we’re up against. There’s two sides to the coin, as you know.”

Frolli responded, “I totally understand the county’s position on the budget but I also understand with [Senate Bill 1] funding, these are the very individuals that are adding to your budget much more than we’re asking to take out, respectfully.”

Thanks to California Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, $54 billion has been allocated to fix roads, freeways and bridges in California over the course of a decade. Nearly half of that money – $26 billion – is going toward the state’s cities and counties.

The County of Siskiyou falls under rural county rules, which allows tradecraft workers to perform a lot of maintenance and repair work that would otherwise have to be contracted out at prevailing wage, Frolli said in a conversation with Siskiyou Daily News after first making the case against capping the workers’ healthcare benefits. Siskiyou County is awarded just as much SB 1 funding as it would be if the work had to be contracted out, Frolli noted, so the labor and services provided by the tradecraft unit saves the county a considerable amount of money.

Siskiyou County will receive $5.62 million in SB1 funding for the current fiscal year, Frolli said. That amount increases each year, eventually reaching $8.11 million for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

Jason Baker, who works for the county’s road department at the Dorris facility, spoke again at the Oct. 3 meeting. “At my facility we used to have eight, nine working crew members, excluding management. We’re down to five,” he told the supervisors. “We eliminated a foreman’s position and vacant positions have not been backfilled. It now takes two crews to do the routine maintenance of one, so we have a dilemma. In my opinion some of the perks of the job are medical and time off. Now that we’re short-handed, you’re infringing on my time off,” he conveyed.

He continued, “We have projects that need to be done. Now they’re called projects but in the past they were considered routine maintenance.” Due to being short on workers, Baker explained, his department can’t perform the projects that need to be done because without the proper number of workers, the work zone is not safe. That means jobs don’t get done and maintenance isn’t performed, he said.

“I understand you guys have cuts to make. We do too,” he told the board, adding, “We’ve absorbed those cuts already. How far can you go? We’re starting to lose that carrot dangled before us to remain employed here, in my opinion.”

Baker also stated that tradecraft workers are on call during the winter “24/7 essentially,” for which he alleged they are not compensated. “We come in – storms, trees accidents, you name it – we’re there, shorthanded as it may be. I would like for you guys to reconsider your stance on your medical cap because to me it’s that important,” he concluded.