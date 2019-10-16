Lifelong Siskiyou County resident Charlene Renae Briley passed away on October 1, 2019 at Madrone Hospice in Yreka. She was 62 years old.

Charlene was born on May 10, 1957 in Mount Shasta to Holley and Frances Dawson. She worked at Beverly Manor and Fairchild Medical Center in their accounting departments for many years. Charlene loved being a song leader in her high school years, along with Disneyland and Christmas. She loved to garden and spend time outdoors.

Charlene is survived by her brother, Ronald Ruble and his wife, Louise; her sisters, Debbie Patti and her husband George and Kathy Hulsey and her husband Chuck; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents.

Char lost her battle with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) after a long illness. She left us far too soon and will be dearly missed. We thank the staff at Madrone Hospice in Yreka for taking such good care of Charlene.

