Mount Shasta Police Department officers and dispatchers were surprised Monday afternoon when a 53 year old man walked into the lobby, confessed to multiple murders at his apartment in Roseville, and said there was a dead body in his car parked outside.

The man, identified by the Roseville Police Department as Shankar Hangud, was detained, said MSPD Lieutenant Joe Restine, while an officer went outside to confirm that there was, indeed, a deceased person in the vehicle. Hangud’s red Mazda 6 was parked on Lake Street west of the Mount Shasta Fire Department in front of the Siskiyou Humane Society’s Paws and Shop.

Hangud was then handcuffed and detained, said Restine, while officers contacted the Roseville Police Department.

“They dispatched officers to the suspect’s apartment complex for a welfare check,” said Restine, and confirmed that three additional victims – an adult and two juveniles, all from the same family – were dead at the scene in Placer County.

Restine said the car itself was a crime scene, so once it was confirmed that the adult male victim inside was deceased, the MSPD had a responsibility to preserve it until investigators from the Roseville Police Department could arrive.

The vehicle was locked down and covered with a tarp. Officers were assigned to guard the scene until the Placer County Coroner and the Roseville Police Department’s investigative unit arrived to take custody of the body, the vehicle and Hangud at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday evening.

“We needed to ensure we didn’t disturb the integrity of the crime scene,” Restine said.

The Roseville Police Department is the primary investigating agency in the case. In a Tuesday morning press conference, RPD Captain Josh Simon said investigators are working to construct a timeline of events leading up to Hangud’s confession at the MSPD, 230 miles from his home. The victims discovered in the Roseville apartment were killed over a period of days, as long as a week, Simon said.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification from the coroner.

Police believe there could be crime scenes between Roseville and Mount Shasta. As a result, they’re looking for tips from anyone who recognizes the car Hangud was driving, which is identified as a red Mazda 6 sedan with California license plate 7ZJH479.

Hangud was booked into the Placer County Jail on four counts of murder, said Simon. More information regarding the victims will be released once positive identification can be made.