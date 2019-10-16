When people walk through the gates for the upcoming Desert Empire Fair this weekend, they’ll be greeted by a fresh route and midway, thanks to $90,000 donations from the Friends of the Fair and work provided by local construction companies.

According to DEF Executive Director Chip Holloway, the main walkway leading to the Desert Valleys Event Center (formerly Mesquite Hall) and Sage Hall have a new concrete laid over the last few weeks courtesy of Chuck Patterson’s Masonry, Dave Pruett’s Trucking and 711. In addition, the area around the walkway to Joshua Hall has a new asphalt overlay, including in front of the various food vendor booths.

Holloway said the new concrete and overlay have been a long time coming. The old entrance was asphalt with large cracks and potholes.

“It was so bad that when we started having more and more concerts with the IWV Concert Association … the goal was to get people safely to Desert Valleys Hall and Sage Hall,” Holloway said. “Obviously appearance is great, but the main point was it was getting more dangerous the way it was and it was getting embarrassing. You would occasionally see people with a walker get a walker’s leg stuck in a crack.”

Pruett said that by the end of the process for the main entrance, at least 16 loads of concrete went into the process.

He called it “an accident waiting to happen,” prompting the decision to reach out and begin the overall construction.

“Friends of the Fair is paying most of the cost,” Holloway said. Friends of the Fair is a volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to raise money and support the Desert Empire Fair.

Funds raised by the organization go back into minor and major improvements and purchases the fairgrounds might need, especially since California state funding had all but ceased in 2011.

The Desert Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center, as part of the District Agricultural Association, and falls under the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Its board members are appointed by the governor following a nomination period.

Friends of the Fair, as an independent auxillary organization, isn’t governed by that department.

“Larry Hauser, president of the Friends of the Fair, was the one who really encouraged me to do the project,” Holloway said. “If he doesn’t offer up the money initially, we don’t even really think about it.”

Hauser said while the companies helping with the paving are providing breaks on labor, the fairgrounds still pay for materials. Which is where the nearly $90,000 from the Friends of the Fair comes into play.

“It just popped up this last year,” Hauser said. “I said it was about time we started spending some of our money.”

Hauser noted that in its time, Friends of the Fair has contributed at least $500,000 to the fairgrounds. The most notable fundraising effort is operating the beer booth at fairgrounds-related events.

“The walkway to the arena was paid for by the Friends of the Fair,” Hauser said. “The pens and some of the corrals were also paid for by Friends of the Fair. The kitchen in Sage Hall was originally paid for by Friends of the Fair.”

Holloway added that on top of capital projects, the nonprofit has provided “miscellaneous” funding to the fairgrounds to help fix the stage at Desert Valleys Hall or paint for buildings.

“We couldn’t do anything without them,” Holloway said. He noted that other than a few projects the state provided funding for, all capital projects have been funded with donations and money raised through Friends of the Fair.

All of the fundraising work is done with just a small group of volunteers.

“It’s just a handful of members,” Hauser said. “We could definitely use more volunteers.”

Friends of the Fair meets the 2nd Wednesday of every month at the board room in Joshua Hall at the fairgrounds. For more information call Hauser at 760-377-7572