The Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet is a monument of Russian musical history. The four musicians are graduates from the prestigious St. Petersburg Conservatory.

Music By the Mountain, the local nonprofit organization promoting classical music, announces the Rimsky Korsakov String Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia, is returning to Mount Shasta for a Sunday afternoon concert on Oct. 20. The 4 p.m. concert will take place at the Mt Shasta Seventh Day Adventist Church on Highway 89.

A special performance with Mount Shasta pianist Dr. Chiharu Sai, will be a brilliant rendition of the entire piano quintet by Antonin Dvorak No.2 in A Major. This quintet includes a famous “Dumka” movement known for stunning melody lines and beautiful harmony between piano and strings with interjections of high pianistic energy. Originally from Japan, Dr Sai is a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and has performed on world stages to great acclaim of both audience and press. She performs often in our area to grateful crowds and works continually to advance classical music in our community.

The quartet will also perform Beethoven’s dramatic String Quartet No. 11 ‘Serioso’ and Russian composer Alexander Glasunov’s colorful String Quartet No 3 “Slavonic” op.26 in G-major. Both pieces have several movements portraying musical nuances from Largetto to Vivace (slow and peaceful to rapid and brilliant).

The Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet is a monument of Russian musical history. The four musicians are graduates from the prestigious St. Petersburg Conservatory. They regularly perform in the most reputable festivals in Russia and Europe. Their varied repertoire, from Russian music of the 19th and early 20th centuries to contemporary composers, is enthusiastically enjoyed by a wide range of audiences.

Music by the Mountain, in its commitment to bring extraordinary classical musicians to the community, is sponsoring the Rimsky Korsakov String Quartet. Many local donors and volunteers contribute to making the event possible.

There are no advance tickets but a gate donation of $20 is suggested.