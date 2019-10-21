Second-graders in Theodore H. Faller Elementary teacher Jazmin Candelaria’s classroom were busy one minute working on class assignments on Thursday.

The next, the school’s public announcement sounded, announcing an earthquake and instructing students to take cover.

The second-graders quickly moved to huddle under the chairs while the announcement continued. From her own sheltered position, Candelaria instructed her students to remain in their positions for another few minutes.

A minute later, Faller Elementary Principal Melissa Christman’s voice carried over the PA system: “A fire drill has been sounded.”

Candelaria’s students moved from their sheltered positions, lined up at the door and exited, joining the throng of other students and teachers as they were directed toward the Faller school soccer field.

Once on the soccer fields, they sat in single-file rows, with designated students holding up signs identifying their classrooms. Students were counted as the classroom’s secondary operations began.

The exercise was part of the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill conducted by all Sierra Sands schools, Cerro Coso Community College, who joined the global event along with more than 52 million others worldwide. The event calls for participants to “drop, cover and hold on” at 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 17.

“Our secondary operations include safety and security at the front of the campus and searching the classrooms for injured students and staff,” a green-vest wearing Christman said after giving the all-clear.

During the sweep of the campus, designated search and rescue personnel were deployed to specific classrooms or other areas to retrieve “injured” people. One such person, speech paraprofessional Monique Winterly, was assigned the role of a student who suffered a head trauma wound.

Winterly was escorted by other staff to playground shade structure as part of the mock scenario holding a compress bandage to her head. Once there, she was instructed to lay down and remain in that position until the drill ended.

Christman said Faller Elementary used to practice earthquake drills once or twice a year, on top of its other ones like fire drills and lockdown scenarios. Following the July 4 and 5 earthquakes that caused significant damage to Ridgecrest, Trona, Inyokern and China Lake, the drills have become more commonplace.

“We did drills from the first day of school on a regular basis,” Christman said. “The more we practice, the more skills and preparation we give to students and staff to make them feel comfortable.”

She added that the secondary procedures — securing the front area, searching the campus and counting the students — are just as important as the drop and shelter.

“Safety and security are just as important,” she said. “We appreciate the opportunity to run through these drills whenever we get the chance so we have a better understanding of the procedures.”

Christman added that regular drills Faller has conducted have been beneficial, especially after the 3.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled Ridgecrest on Oct. 1.

“Students were already familiar with what to do that they were already under their tables before the teachers could give them instructions,” Christman said.