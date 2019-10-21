Lauri Sturdivant is interested in how our friends and families gather around a table sharing meals and telling stories. In this column she shares recipes and stories from people in Siskiyou County, and restaurant reviews from her travels. Read full interviews, find recipes and reviews at TheBillPlate.com. If you’re interested in sponsoring this column, call (530) 842-5777.

I popped into Jefferson’s Roadhouse in Yreka last Sunday for lunch with a friend. Over the past years I’ve found the Roadhouse to have good food with generous portions at reasonable prices. The service is efficient. The atmosphere is family friendly with lots of tables and chairs. They have a full bar with tall tables and chairs amid multiple flat screens and a sports bar vibe. If you go to the Roadhouse on a Sunday in the fall, plan on listening to football games.

Jefferson’s Roadhouse is located at 1281 S. Main St. in Yreka. Heidi and Gerald Overstreet took over the lease of the Roadhouse building in July, 2016 and opened under the name Jefferson’s Roadhouse. They developed the menu with something for everyone. The offer World Famous appetizers and desserts, sandwiches, burgers and salads. The dinner menu has pasta chicken, steak, salmon and lobster. The space is large and with an outdoor patio. They are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and Sundays for breakfast. Check with them about their live music schedule.

I ordered the fish & chips basket ($14) that comes in a metal basket with little side cups holding Coleslaw and tartar sauce. The fries are big cuts of potato that were crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. The Alaskan cod battered fish was a little too greasy for me. It’s because the fryer oil isn’t hot enough. In the past visits it was light and crispy. The tartar sauce was flavorful. I think it’s more than just mayonnaise and pickle relish.

The Roadhouse menu offers a variety of hearty salads including their signature side salad (small $6/large $11), which is an artfully presented, filling salad with lots of good stuff – pears or apples, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, cranberries, spring mix with raspberry vinaigrette. The vinaigrette is sweet and sharp. I recommend using it sparingly as it can overwhelm the ingredients.

My friend chose the Margarita chicken salad ($13 small/$16 large). The salad is a mix of greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onion, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips. It had lots of ingredients making it a satisfying meal.