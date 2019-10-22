There will be many carnival games, face painting, a costume parade, and more! Hot dogs and chips will be available for free.

Children and their families will enjoy the sixth annual Halloween Harvest Carnival to be held Thursday, Oct. 31. Admission, games, food and refreshments will all be free. The Carnival will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. in the gym and cafeteria of Weed Elementary School. The school is located at 575 White Avenue in Weed.

There will be many carnival games, face painting, a costume parade, and more! Hot dogs and chips will be available for free.

The carnival is organized and supported by the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed and community organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals. Donations are requested to help with decorations, prizes, and candy. Donations of money, small prizes, and wrapped, bagged candy can be dropped off at the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed at 260 Main Street. Checks to help with the carnival can be made out to SCRC with Halloween Harvest Carnival in the memo. Organizations that would like to host a game booth and individuals that would like to volunteer can call the Resource Center at (530) 938-9914 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.