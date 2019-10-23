Governor Gavin Newsom on October 18 issued an executive order designed to assist those displaced by the Ridgecrest earthquakes July 4 and 5. In the order, Newsom suspended various rules and regulations regarding mobile homes and other forms of manufactured housing for three years in Kern County to make recovery easier on those who were displaced or lost property during the historic earthquakes.

In the order, Newsom suspended some provisions of the Mobilehome Parks Act for three years. He also suspended provisions of the Manufactured Housing Act and related regulations imposing or requiring fees as pertaining to earthquake victims displaced or suffering loss of property.

Newsom suspended planning and zoning requirements for recreational vehicles, mobile homes, manufactured homes, mobile home parks, and special occupancy parks damaged or destroyed as a result of the earthquakes.

He also suspended any local government zoning and land use ordinances that would preclude the placement and use of a manufactured home, mobile home, or recreational vehicle on a private lot outside of a mobile home park or special occupancy park for use during the reconstruction or repair of a home damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes for the individuals impacted by those events. Individuals placing manufactured homes, mobile homes, or recreational vehicles on lots as described above will be required to obtain special permits, however.

According to Newsom's news release, "The Department of Housing and Community Development and local enforcement agencies, including those with delegated disaster authority, shall jointly develop permitting, operating, and construction standards to maintain reasonable health and safety standards for the disaster survivors and other residents in the impacted areas of Kern County."

All of the above suspensions are for three years in Kern County.

Local leaders expressed gratitude for Newsom's action, along with all the support the community has received during and after the quakes.

Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason called Newsom's move "a great first step." Gleason said he was pleased to see the governor taking action to help those impacted by the quakes. "There's a lot to do, but things are going in a positive direction," Gleason added.

"The Governor and all of our elected representatives in the County, State and Federal offices have been there for us," Mayor Peggy Breeden said via email. "Senator Feinstein and Congressman McCarthy, as well as our State Senator Grove & Assemblyman Fong have been there for us and are excellent advocates. I am proud of their support and that of Governor Newson." Breeden also thanked Gleason and Kern County for their support.

City Manager Ron Strand expressed gratitude for Newsom's support via email: "The City appreciates Governor Newson’s continued support in our efforts to recover from the July earthquakes. Governor Newson as well as US Congressman McCarthy, US Senator Feinstein, CA Senator Grove and Assemblyman Fong have all been by our side ready to assist since the first earthquake. Our community is truly blessed to have their support."