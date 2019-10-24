April’s Drug Take-Back event collected 543 pounds of prescription medications from 10 sites around the county. A goal of this month’s event is to increase access to safe-disposal sites, and share safe disposal information with an increasing number of residents.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction (SARA), is sponsoring Siskiyou’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will take place Oct. 26. This twice yearly, nationwide event addresses both public safety and public health issues surrounding the dangers of storing unused, unwanted or expired medicines in the home, a recent press release explains.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Additionally, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose substantial environmental health hazards.

The Oct. 26 event provides the public with the opportunity to safely and conveniently dispose of medication.

Both prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted, including liquids and inhalers. Needles, syringes, and illicit substances (marijuana, methamphetamines, etc.) cannot be accepted.

Medications will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• Tulelake Police Department – 470 C Street Tulelake

• Dunsmuir Sheriff’s Substation – 5902 Dunsmuir Avenue Dunsmuir

• Mount Shasta Police Department - 302 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard, Mount Shasta

• Weed Police Department – 550 Main Street, Weed

• Yreka Sheriff’s Office – 305 Butte Street, Yreka

• Yreka Police Department – 1400 Fairlane Rd.

• Etna Police Department - 448 Main St, Etna

The drop-off process is confidential and secure, and no questions will be asked.

April’s Drug Take-Back event collected 543 pounds of prescription medications from 10 sites around the county. A goal of this month’s event is to increase access to safe-disposal sites, and share safe disposal information with an increasing number of residents. It’s hoped that the October event will surpass April’s collection total, and measurably decrease access to these potentially harmful substances.

For more information, contact Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Darrell Frost at (530) 841-2900.