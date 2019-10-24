The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place during the Yreka Library's Fall Book and Bake Sale on Saturday. “As with all major projects, many people contributed to making this dream come true, library staff shared.

Yreka resident Bethany Elliott and her service dog, Tamlyn, cut the ribbon Saturday to celebrate Yreka Library’s new automatic doors, on the South Oregon Street entrance. The ceremony also celebrated the library’s new wheelchair-accessible bathroom. “Both projects were instigated by Elliott, whose perseverance prompted Friends of the Yreka Library to fund these projects,” said librarian Cindy Brown. A “people counter” has also been installed to document use of the library.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place during the Yreka Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale on Saturday. “As with all major projects, many people contributed to making this dream come true, library staff shared. “We thank Siskiyou County for all its support and the speedy building of the new bathroom. We thank Michael Perry, Siskiyou County Librarian, for researching [Americans with Disabilities Act] guidelines and compliance and for bird-dogging the projects through to completion.

“Vestal Foundation contributed a substantial sum for both the bathroom and the automatic doors. Money in the Vestal Foundation comes from donations from our extremely generous patrons. We thank our generous donors and patrons who contribute to the Friends and to Vestal. These major renovations go a long way toward making the Yreka Library a more friendly, welcoming environment for all patrons.”

Friends of the Yreka Library, described in the press release as “the backbone of our all-volunteer library,” also extended “a huge Thank You” to Bethany Elliott. “Without her urging these projects may never have been completed,” the Friends noted.