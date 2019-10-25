The verification as a Level III Trauma Center comes from the American College of Surgeons and “recognizes the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients,” according to a press release from the hospital.

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta’s trauma center was recently verified as a hospital with resources to provide emergency resuscitation, surgery and intensive care.

The verification as a Level III Trauma Center comes from the American College of Surgeons and “recognizes the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients,” according to a press release from the hospital.

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, the release adds. There are five separate categories of verification.

“It is very unusual for a critical access hospital to attain a Level III verification from ACS,” said Barbara Clark, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta Trauma Program Manager. “Since we serve a large rural area, we recognized the need and made this investment for the good of our communities.”

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the COT’s Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, the release states. This spectrum encompasses the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.