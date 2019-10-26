Sasha Moon

Demetrius and Elizabeth Sommers of Hammond Ranch, announce the birth of their daughter, Sasha Moon Sommers. Sasha was born at home with Shasta Midwives in attendance. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured at 21 inches in length.

Sasha joins her older brother, Nikko Wolf, as well as maternal grandparents Charles Gow of Marin County and Anne Wagley of Berkley, California. Sasha also joins paternal grandparents Terez Maniatis of Mount Shasta, and the late Brian Sommers of Berkley, California.

Jaxson James

Jessica English and Jeff Meyer of Yreka, announce the birth of their son, Jaxson James Meyer. Jaxson was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on October 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Jaxson weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured at 18.5 inches in length. He will join siblings Jordan and Jayden Meyer, as well as maternal grandparents Cindy and Jim English, and paternal grandparents Sharon and Alex Denz, and Chris and Deborah Meyer.

Stiles Kane

Tonya Salas and Kevin Etchison of Mount Shasta announce the birth of their son, Stiles Kane Etchison. Stiles was born on October 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Stiles weighed 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces. He joins older brother Damon, as well as paternal grandparent Dawnia Deegan of Grenada, and maternal grandparents Tammy and Ramon Salas of Mount Shasta.

Sal Cedar

Kathryn Padgett and Walter Collins of Mount Shasta announce the birth of their son, Sal Cedar Collins Padgett. Sal was born on October 17, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Sal joins grandparents Beth and Don Padgett of Jacksonville, Florida and great grandparent Jackie Padgett of Gainesville, Florida. Sal also joins grandparents Susan and Kit Collins of San Francisco, California.