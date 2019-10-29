The community is invited to Weed's Sixth Annual Halloween Harvest Carnival to be held Thursday, Oct. 31. Admission, games, food and refreshments will all be free. The carnival will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. in the gym and cafeteria of Weed Elementary School at 575 White Avenue in Weed.

Children and their families will enjoy many carnival games, face painting, a costume parade, and more. Hot dogs and chips will be available for free.

Bags of wrapped candy and small prizes are needed and can be dropped off at the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed at 260 Main Street.

Checks to help with decorations, candy, and prizes for the carnival can be made out to SCRC with Halloween Harvest Carnival in the memo. Organizations that would like to host a game booth and individuals that would like to volunteer can call the Resource Center at (530) 938-9914 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The carnival is organized and supported by the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed and many generous community organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals.