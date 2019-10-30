Mckenna Lynn

Kyle and Michael Benedict of Dunsmuir announce the birth of their daughter, Mckenna Lynn. Mckenna was born on October 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Mckenna weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins older brother Nathan, who is 2 years old; as well as grandparents Richard and Marci Benedict of McCloud, and April Bonjour of Mount Shasta.

Simone Zahara

Chloe and Peter Thamer announce the birth of their daughter, Simone Zahara Thamer. Simone was born at Shasta Midwives Birth Center in Mount Shasta on October 28, 2019 at 6:17 a.m.

Simone weighed 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Simone will join her brother, Shiloh Thamer, as well as paternal grandparents Michael and Lynn Thamer of Callahan, California and maternal grandparents Tim Murry of Etna, California and Casey Mesa of Marin County, California.

Hezekiah Joesiah

Jasmine Vongsena and Jimmy Jorgensen of Weed, announce the birth of their son, Hezekiah Joesiah Martinez. Hezekiah was born on October 25, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Hezekiah weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He will join grandparents Sara Hurt of Yreka, California; Phon Vongsena of Weed, California; and Ellen Martinez of Weed, California.